Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Fewer diners and ice cream shops: Trump and Harris shift strategies on the trail amid security threats

    By Natasha Korecki,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    walter blake
    1d ago
    No more McDonald's. Healthy too.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Nathan Wade admitted to multiple White House meetings during Trump Georgia probe, transcript suggests
    Fox News1 day ago
    Former White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump praised Hitler while in office
    NBC News12 hours ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Harris says Trump 'demeans the office' of the president after he calls her a 's---' vice president
    NBC News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Where Do Raccoons Go in the Winter?
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    Susan Smith is up for parole 30 years after drowning her kids in a South Carolina lake
    NBC News13 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    7 dead, 6 critically injured after gangway collapses in Georgia
    NBC News2 days ago
    Police arrest suspect in shooting incidents at Harris campaign office in Arizona
    NBC News2 hours ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News1 day ago
    Search for missing Texas mother of four enters third week
    NBC News13 hours ago
    Both parties duel for Latino voters in battleground Nevada
    NBC News18 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    McDonald's to 'restore confidence' after E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders, president says
    NBC News3 hours ago
    Full transcript: Vice President Kamala Harris interviewed by NBC News' Hallie Jackson
    NBC News16 hours ago
    For the second time in a day, Trump resorts to false personal attacks on Harris
    NBC News13 hours ago
    Vinicius Tobias Separates From His Wife Upon Finding That He Is Not The Biological Father Of Her Daughter
    playersbio.com4 days ago
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC News1 day ago
    Usha Vance's expansive reading list gives a glimpse of a private figure in the campaign
    NBC News1 day ago
    Some Juul users are receiving thousands of dollars as part of a $300M class action settlement
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Author Jo Piazza tried to be a momfluencer. It wasn't what she expected.
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Heckler confronts King Charles in Australia
    NBC News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy