Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Groups slam Trump's comparison of Jan. 6 rioters to Japanese Americans incarcerated in WWII

    By Kimmy Yam,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    inquiring minds
    3h ago
    trump should've been in prison a long time ago 🙄
    Cyndy Fraser
    17h ago
    🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🙏🇺🇸💙🙏💙🇺🇸🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    Harris says Trump 'demeans the office' of the president after he calls her a 's---' vice president
    NBC News2 days ago
    Judge orders US Army to release records on Trump’s controversial Arlington Cemetery visit
    CNN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'He's not kidding': Advocates sound alarm as Trump threatens to defund schools
    Raw Story4 days ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent23 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Haunted house in Queens faces lawsuits over injuries
    NBC News1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Some Juul users are receiving thousands of dollars as part of a $300M class action settlement
    NBC News22 hours ago
    Susan Smith is up for parole 30 years after drowning her kids in a South Carolina lake
    NBC News15 hours ago
    Trump Stoops to Weird New Low With McDonald’s French Fry Pin Photo-Op
    The New Republic1 day ago
    7 dead, 6 critically injured after gangway collapses in Georgia
    NBC News2 days ago
    Jan. 6 rioter who allegedly built a giant 'Trump' billboard that was used to assault cops is arrested
    NBC News23 hours ago
    Tim Walz Rips Trump for ‘Disrespecting’ McDonald’s Workers
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Surfer dies after reportedly being impaled by swordfish
    NBC News1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Palestinian politician has been imprisoned for 20 years, yet many want him to lead
    NBC News15 hours ago
    Both parties duel for Latino voters in battleground Nevada
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Trump Reveals How Far Back He Wants to Take America in Ominous Speech
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump-Harris Comparison On 'Weekend Update' Couldn't Make Voters' Choice Any More Clear
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Police arrest suspect in shooting incidents at Harris campaign office in Arizona
    NBC News4 hours ago
    US intelligence warns of foreign election interference ahead of Nov. 5
    semafor.com19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy