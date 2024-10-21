NBC News
Navy identifies 2 fighter jet pilots who died after crash in Washington state
By Patrick Smith,2 days ago
By Patrick Smith,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 8
Add a Comment
JR
1d ago
David Stricklin
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Military Times2 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
The US Sun3 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
New York Post7 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite6 days ago
NBC News17 hours ago
NBC News2 days ago
NBC News2 days ago
Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
The US Sun2 days ago
Florida woman used Roblox to instruct 10-year-old to kill infant by dropping him on floor, officials say
NBC News23 hours ago
NBC News2 days ago
NBC News17 hours ago
J. Souza12 days ago
NBC News1 day ago
NBC News3 hours ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
NBC News2 days ago
Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
NBC News22 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.