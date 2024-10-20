Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Harris has no current plans to campaign with Biden before Election Day

    By Carol E. Lee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 62
    Add a Comment
    Darrell Hunt
    4h ago
    I THINK THAT IS JUST WHAT SHE NEEDS TO DO. BIDEN WOULD HELP HER OUT A LOT NOT THAT SHE NEEDS ANY HELP. SHE IS DOING A VERY GOOD JOB HER AND WALZ ALL BY THEMSELVES. BOTH ARE VERY GOOD AT PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN THEIR MOUTHS.
    John Greathouse
    13h ago
    Biden is Kryptonite. No one in their right mind would want to be seen with him.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris says Trump 'demeans the office' of the president after he calls her a 's---' vice president
    NBC News1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC Newslast hour
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Harris enlists Lizzo, Usher on campaign trail as early voting ramps up
    NBC News2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Elon Musk drawing controversy over $1M election giveaways
    NBC News14 hours ago
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 20th)
    NBC News1 day ago
    Egypt proposes short cease-fire in Gaza as Blinken arrives in Israel
    NBC News2 hours ago
    Navajo Code Talker, who played crucial role in WWII, dies at 107
    NBC News21 hours ago
    Heckler confronts King Charles in Australia
    NBC News1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News11 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Death row inmate Robert Roberson set to appear before lawmakers after Texas execution stay
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson's testimony postponed at House committee hearing
    NBC News16 hours ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    'Lopez vs. Lopez' started its third season, and George Lopez explains its success
    NBC News12 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Hero grandfather salutes granddaughter at Navy officer graduation
    NBC News2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    7 dead identified in Georgia island gangway collapse during celebratory weekend
    NBC News1 day ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Trump vows to deport millions. Builders say it would drain their crews and drive up home costs.
    NBC News2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy