NBC News
Black men are a coveted — somewhat movable — voting bloc. Seven told us how they planned to vote.
By Curtis Bunn,2 days ago
By Curtis Bunn,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 101
Add a Comment
Hawk Tua Harris
10h ago
Steve Carter
13h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story3 days ago
Mediaite3 days ago
USA TODAY26 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
The Spun1 day ago
leadstories.com4 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
Cleveland.com12 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com3 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite4 days ago
TheDailyBeast5 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent3 days ago
personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
personalbrandingblog.com9 days ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent5 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Uncovering Florida24 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Angela Rye Tells CNN ‘White Folks’ Must Face ‘Accountability’ For ‘Not Showing Up to Save Democracy’ If Harris Doesn’t Win
Mediaite1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
‘Panic, He’s Going to Win!’ Five Top Journalists Discuss 2024 Predictions And The Candidates’ Closing Messages
Mediaite13 hours ago
‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
RadarOnline3 days ago
A Black conservative radio host invoked 'field' and 'house' slaves in arguing why some Black men back Trump
NBC News4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.