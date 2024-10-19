Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Once thought a haven from Israeli strikes, a Christian town in Lebanon is now a scene of carnage

    By Matt Bradley,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 27
    Add a Comment
    Orioles Fan
    1h ago
    Nothing like what Hezbulloh has done to Israeli civilians. Remember the 12 Israeli children killed on a soccer field!
    rich rod
    1h ago
    handle it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘He got out of Gaza, but Gaza did not get out of him’: Israeli soldiers returning from war struggle with trauma and suicide
    CNN9 hours ago
    Middle East Latest: Netanyahu Says Israel Has ‘Settled Its Account’ With Sinwar
    US News and World Report4 days ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters8 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Hamas admits 'painful, distressing' losses after Israeli video shows terrorist Sinwar moments before his death
    Fox News3 days ago
    Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
    lawyerherald.com4 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Despite being first introduced in the 1980s, this Soviet air superiority fighter is still bringing the danger today
    War History Online5 hours ago
    2 dead, 309 people rescued after severe flooding in New Mexico
    NBC News20 hours ago
    A drone found Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. His DNA showed he hid with hostages
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson's testimony postponed at House committee hearing
    NBC Newslast hour
    Will the polls be more accurate this election year?
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Brand new German fire station burns down because it didn’t have fire alarm system
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Trump vows to deport millions. Builders say it would drain their crews and drive up home costs.
    NBC News2 days ago
    White House: Biden 'deeply concerned' about release of documents on Israel's possible attack plans
    The Associated Press3 hours ago
    Trump attempts to troll Harris by serving french fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
    NBC News1 day ago
    On the edge of Gaza, Israeli settlers want back in
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Middle East latest: Israel apologizes for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers
    The Associated Press9 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    The Vessel, popular Manhattan tourist site, reopens with new safety features after suicides
    NBC News3 hours ago
    ISIS-K threat grows as it targets disaffected Muslims with sophisticated propaganda
    NBC News1 day ago
    7 dead, 6 critically injured after gangway collapses in Georgia
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Tammy Baldwin and Eric Hovde spar over abortion and the economy in tense Wisconsin Senate debate
    NBC News2 days ago
    Israel strikes banks across Lebanon to hit Hezbollah's finances; IDF making life 'impossible' in northern Gaza, U.N. says
    NBC News10 hours ago
    Cuddle time capped: New Zealand airport puts a 3-minute limit on goodbye hugs
    NBC News6 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy