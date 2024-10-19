Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    A journey through the past and to outer space: The weekly news quiz

    By Annie Hill,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    2 dead, 309 people rescued after severe flooding in New Mexico
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Heckler confronts King Charles in Australia
    NBC News11 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Iowa school shooter showed 'warning signs' and 'copycat behavior,' police say
    NBC News2 days ago
    The Vessel, popular Manhattan tourist site, reopens with new safety features after suicides
    NBC News3 hours ago
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 20th)
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Chick-fil-A is releasing its own entertainment app, with family-friendly shows and podcasts
    NBC News4 hours ago
    Surging floodwater and panicked prayers: How a workday at a Tennessee plastics factory turned deadly
    NBC News2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Hero grandfather salutes granddaughter at Navy officer graduation
    NBC News1 day ago
    Meet the Press NOW — October 18
    NBC News2 days ago
    Uncertainty reigns in an election closer 'than any I have ever seen'
    NBC News2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Family of Karen Read’s boyfriend says she put them ‘through hell,’ but they’re ready for a second trial
    NBC News2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Trump vows to deport millions. Builders say it would drain their crews and drive up home costs.
    NBC News2 days ago
    Will the polls be more accurate this election year?
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Deaths reported after helicopter carrying 4 hits radio tower in fiery Houston crash
    NBC News15 hours ago
    Trump works fryer at McDonalds: ‘I like this job’
    NBC News1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Judge blocks Florida surgeon general from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
    NBC News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    As YouTube cracks down on machine gun videos, some 'GunTubers' are panicking
    NBC News1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy