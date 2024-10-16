Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Vance addresses gender gap indicated by election polls

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 32
    Add a Comment
    Kevin.
    1d ago
    Thank you BRET BAIER !
    Kevin.
    1d ago
    Kamala is still for taxpayers paying for the balls to be cut off of prisoners not misinformation watch Bret Baier !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent7 days ago
    Some Mormon women are hesitant to vote for Trump despite conservative views
    NBC News9 hours ago
    NBC polling analyst says Kamala Harris' 5-point advantage in previous poll is 'gone'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    A deadly detour: Migrant deaths spike outside El Paso
    NBC News6 hours ago
    Storm forecasts have never been more accurate. Meteorologists say they've never faced so much pushback.
    NBC News1 day ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Father and son indicted on new charges related to Georgia school shooting
    NBC News11 hours ago
    North Carolina officials take ‘emergency’ steps to ensure early voting amid recovery from Helene
    NBC News12 hours ago
    Phoenix officers under scrutiny after video shows Tasing and punching of deaf man
    NBC News1 day ago
    What’s next in the Menendez brothers case?
    NBC News18 hours ago
    N.C. judge argues for release of man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan's father
    NBC News17 hours ago
    Texas Board of Pardons rejects death row inmate's clemency request
    NBC News1 day ago
    Mexico ex-drug czar sentenced to more than 38 years in U.S. prison over cartel bribes
    NBC News22 hours ago
    Steve Kornacki explains how one district in Nebraska could decide the election
    NBC News1 day ago
    Independent review finds systemic Secret Service failures enabled first Trump assassination attempt
    NBC News21 hours ago
    Ex-Trump aide laughs watching Trump's town hall: 'This is not even the man I worked for'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Teacher accused of re-enacting George Floyd's death in Minnesota classroom
    NBC News16 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Trump's coin sale misses early targets as crypto project's website crashes
    NBC News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Judge upholds execution warrant in 'shaken baby' case
    NBC News2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    What is the ‘blue wall’ and what does it mean for 2024 election?
    The Hill1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy