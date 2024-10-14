Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Middle-class homeowners are increasingly squeezed by housing costs

    By Jasmine Cui,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Hanna
    9h ago
    What middle class !?!? you me upper poor class still think they are middle class ?!? 🤣🤣🤣
    fair/balanced
    10h ago
    Democrats fuck up everything they touch
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Teen arrested on suspicion of killing his father at a popular California waterfall
    NBC News2 days ago
    Nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products recalled over listeria risk
    NBC News1 day ago
    Woman forced to move out of home due to influx of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members airs furious message
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    An Iowa high school's growing Latino population made way for its first mariachi band
    NBC News1 day ago
    Behind an 'unlicensed veneer tech' scam
    NBC News1 day ago
    Delphi double murder: A cellphone video kindled a mystery; now the trial is set to open
    NBC News2 days ago
    California AG: TikTok uses deception to ‘addict our children’
    NBC News1 day ago
    At a time of despair in Gaza, a newborn brings hope
    NBC News13 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Ex-Top General Calls Donald Trump the ‘Most Dangerous Person Ever’
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    American consumers are increasingly underwater on their car loans
    NBC News1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Small Business Administration disaster loan program exhausts funds after Hurricane Helene
    NBC News23 hours ago
    Lufthansa fined $4 million for allegedly discriminating against Jewish passengers
    NBC News23 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys ask judge to publicly identify his accusers
    NBC News19 hours ago
    Trump's coin sale misses early targets as crypto project's website crashes
    NBC News7 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Judge upholds execution warrant in 'shaken baby' case
    NBC News23 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    A traditional Mexican family restaurant, and a welcoming LGBTQ hub
    NBC News1 day ago
    Amazon announces first Kindle ever with color screen, retailing for $279
    NBC News5 hours ago
    Harris campaign sees its path to victory in Pennsylvania running through the suburbs
    NBC News1 day ago
    Texas county adopts policy to ensure unclaimed bodies are treated with dignity
    NBC News22 hours ago
    Vance says the 'enemy from within' includes foreign nationals
    NBC News2 days ago
    Gen Z advocacy group launches TikTok campaign against voting for Jill Stein
    NBC News1 day ago
    Second home owners could face higher taxes
    BBC2 days ago
    'It’s an honor': Mexican architect helps with reconstruction of Notre Dame
    NBC News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy