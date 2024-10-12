Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    An embarrassing in-flight snafu and goodbye to a Las Vegas icon: The weekly news quiz

    By Annie Hill,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Surgeons in Philadelphia successfully separate conjoined twins
    NBC News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Vance says the 'enemy from within' includes foreign nationals
    NBC News3 hours ago
    Body parts found in Colorado freezer are those of 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
    NBC News2 days ago
    Tired of Florida and its hurricanes, some decide to head north
    NBC News3 days ago
    'Dead heat': Trump pulls even with Harris in NBC News poll
    NBC News1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Jury selection begins in the Delphi double murder trial of Indiana teenagers
    NBC News6 hours ago
    SpaceX sets plans to catch Starship booster in mid-air for reuse
    NBC News1 day ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Manhunt underway for suspect after deadly home invasion
    NBC News1 day ago
    Trump calls for death penalty for migrants who kill U.S. citizens
    NBC News2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Investigation underway after man tried to enter Trump California rally perimeter with guns in vehicle
    NBC News21 hours ago
    Police arrest man after Korean American candidate's campaign signs appear spray-painted with slurs
    NBC News5 hours ago
    Search underway for Broadway dancer whose family says is missing
    NBC News6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    NFL rolls out new helmets to protect players from violent hits
    NBC News1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Man falls to his death after getting stunned by Utah state trooper
    NBC News4 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    11 hospitalized in Pennsylvania after eating wild mushrooms
    NBC News19 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Major flooding continues in Florida as death toll rises after Milton
    NBC News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy