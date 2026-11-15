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4 students charged after Northern Illinois University Huskie statue irreparably damaged
By Izzy Stroobandt,4 days ago
Four Northern Illinois University students are facing charges after they allegedly caused irreparable damage to a statue of the school mascot, Victor Huskie, a representative of DeKalb said. The Victor Huskie statue located at the corner of Lincoln Highway and South Second Street was knocked down and severed its ankles...
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