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Illinois Family Dollar customers to receive payments from $63M settlement
By STNG Wire,4 days ago
Illinois customers will soon receive payments after Family Dollar agreed to a $63 million settlement over allegations of price discrepancies at its stores, officials announced Friday. Illinois, the Federal Trade Commission and 16 other states sued the company, alleging it charged customers more at the register than the prices advertised...
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