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Man shot and killed outside Greater Grand Crossing gas station
By Matt Stefanski,2 days ago
Chicago police were investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a gas station in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. At around 4:48 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 7100 block of South Vincennes, where a 40-year-old man had been shot. The victim exited the gas station and was approached by an unidentified offender who produced a firearm and fired shots before entering a dark-colored SUV and fleeing the scene.