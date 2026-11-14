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‘KPop Demon Hunters' is going on tour. Here's when it's coming to Chicago
By Matt StefanskiNBC Chicago Staff,2 days ago
The animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” will be embarking on a world tour next year, and it includes a stop in Chicago. Featuring superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the Golden World Tour is billed as a first-of-its-kind live K-pop concert experience inspired by the Netflix film, which has become the streaming service’s most popular movie of all time.