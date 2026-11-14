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Evacuation lifted hours after bomb found near Illinois ethanol plant
By NBC Chicago Staff, Matt StefanskiThe Associated Press,2 days ago
An evacuation order was lifted for the area surrounding a west-central Illinois ethanol plant on Saturday, hours after a bomb was found. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said officers were alerted to a suspicious package Friday afternoon at BioUrja Renewables. Bomb squad technicians rendered the device safe several hours later. After authorities determined the threat was credible, police said the evacuation of neighborhoods within a one-mile radius of the site would remain in effect Saturday.