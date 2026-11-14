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Over 100 flights delayed or canceled at Chicago airports after nationwide ground stop lifted
By The Associated PressNBC Chicago Staff,2 days ago
More than 100 flights were canceled or delayed at Chicago’s airports Saturday as disruptions continued following Friday’s nationwide ground stop that crippled air travel across the country. According to FlightAware.com's Misery Map of delays and cancellations, 104 flights were delayed at O'Hare Airport between 11 and 3 p.m....