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What to know about flights after the U.S. nationwide ground stop
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
U.S. air travel is recovering smoothly after a nationwide ground stop, though some passengers are both weary and wary after repeated flight delays and cancelations. Just over 1,300 of the more than 26,000 flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. That amounts to about 5.2% of scheduled flights. Prior to Friday's ground stop, the average cancellation rate for U.S. departures was 3.4%.