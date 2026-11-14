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Passengers face hours of uncertainty at O'Hare during nationwide ground stop
By Michelle Baik, NBC Chicago StaffMatt Stefanski,12 days ago
A nationwide ground stop that may have been triggered by an equipment issue Friday afternoon was lifted hours later. But disruptions lingered, with passengers still feeling the effects and delays expected to persist into the weekend. Audible sighs were among the reactions to the longest line NBC Chicago saw inside...