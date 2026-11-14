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Flight affected by the nationwide ground stop? Here are rebooking and refund options
By Matt Stefanski,11 days ago
A ground stop was issued for departing flights across the United States on Friday, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances” stemming from communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The rare move led to widespread delays, frustration and uncertainty among travelers, some of whom remained stranded at airports.