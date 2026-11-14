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Speculation rises over Chicago's role in nationwide FAA ground stop
By Matt StefanskiNBC Chicago Staff,11 days ago
UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop, but flight disruptions are expected to linger into the weekend. Questions emerged about where Friday's nationwide ground stop may have originated, and one report points to Chicago. While discussing the ground stop, an air traffic controller in Denver told...