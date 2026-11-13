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Here's what we know after nationwide ground stop at US airports
By NBC Chicago StaffNBC News,11 days ago
UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop, but flight disruptions are expected to linger into the weekend. A rare scene played out across the United States on Friday as delays were reported across the country after a ground stop was issued at airports nationwide, with the FAA enacting the move “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”