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No sign of a ‘nefarious attack,' DHS secretary says following nationwide ground stop
By NBC Chicago StaffMatt Stefanski,11 days ago
UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop, but flight disruptions are expected to linger into the weekend. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication the nationwide FAA disruption was a “nefarious attack,” saying a telecommunications outage prompted the rare move to issue ground stops at airports across the country.