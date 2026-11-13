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Supreme Court will rule on Trump's ban on asylum at the southern border
By Lindsay Whitehurst,11 days ago
The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider President Donald Trump’s ban on asylum at the southern border, a pillar of the Republican president’s far-reaching crackdown on immigration. The Trump administration is asking the justices to overturn lower court decisions that found the executive order banning asylum applications illegal....