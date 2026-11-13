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More than 250 flights delayed at O'Hare, Midway amid nationwide FAA ground stop
By NBC News, NBC Chicago StaffMatt Stefanski,11 days ago
UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop, but flight disruptions are expected to linger into the weekend. More than 200 flights were delayed at Chicago's airports Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”