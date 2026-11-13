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Chicago mayor's CFO resigned after three months, and the resignation letter is scathing
By Rose Schmidt,9 days ago
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief financial officer has resigned from her post after just three months on the job, leaving a scathing resignation letter as she departed. Ashlee Gabrysch's resignation took effect on Friday, marking the third CFO to leave the mayor's administration in the last year. Gabrysch began her role in the position in August.