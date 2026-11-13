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Highly-acclaimed Chicago restaurant opens in Highwood on North Shore
By Francie Swidler,9 days ago
One of Chicago's most beloved Mediterranean restaurants is now open on the North Shore. Avec, from the award-winning One Off Hospitality group, opened its doors at 250 Waukegan Avenue in Highwood Nov. 6. The restaurant, inside a former boxing gym, was transformed by Present Future Architects and Chas Bender Co. over the past 1.5 years into a 95-seat, bleached-oak dining room with exposed beams, a U-shaped bar and an exhibition kitchen customers can see from the street.
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