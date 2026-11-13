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‘Is Katseye OK?': Fans concerned after Megan Skiendiel performs from chair, in sunglasses post-concussion
By Saba Hamedy,8 days ago
Katseye’s Megan Skiendiel sparked widespread concern among fans on social media this week after performing onstage in Austin seated and wearing sunglasses while recovering from a concussion. The K-pop-influenced act is made up of six women from around the world: Skiendiel (from the U.S.), Daniela Avanzini (from the U.S.),...