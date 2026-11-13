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U.S. visa restrictions force some African contestants out of Miss Universe competition
By Farai Mutsaka,8 days ago
Two African contestants will miss this year’s Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico because of visa restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration, while two others are struggling to obtain visas. Representatives from Zambia and the Republic of Congo have withdrawn from the pageant, which takes place this...