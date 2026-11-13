undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holiday travel is the most expensive it's been in a decade. 3 ways to save
By Leigh Lesniak,7 days ago
Buckle up! Experts say this holiday travel season will be the most expensive in a decade. And it comes as Americans are already feeling strapped. More than 75 percent of people who took NBC 5 Responds' unscientific affordability survey said they’re cutting expenses like dining out. And 66 percent of respondents said they're also delaying travel this holiday season.