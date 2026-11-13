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Slushy, wet conditions continue for Chicago area following winter weather advisory
By NBC Chicago Staff,4 days ago
Lake-effect rain showers mixed with snowflakes early Friday morning in parts of the Chicago area after a winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana. The advisory, for Lake County in Indiana and parts of Will and Cook Counties in Illinois, will expire at noon. As of 5:30 a.m., Live Doppler 5 radar showed a plume of moisture over parts of Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and in northwest Indiana, with mostly rain falling to the north and snow further south.
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