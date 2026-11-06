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E-scooter rider dies after collision with police vehicle in Bridgeport
By STNG Wire,8 days ago
A 39-year-old man riding an electric scooter has died after a collision with a Chicago police vehicle early Thursday in Bridgeport. At 12:30 a.m., officers were on patrol in a marked police vehicle, traveling north on Princeton Avenue where they “came into contact” with a stand-up electric scooter operated by a 39-year-old male at 32nd Street, police said in a statement.
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