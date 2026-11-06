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Illinois county votes for Democratic gubernatorial candidate for first time since 1852
By Rose Schmidt,8 days ago
McHenry County, the reddest of the collar counties surrounding Chicago, is riding the blue wave that swept through the political world this week. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker became the first Democratic governor to carry the county since 1852, according to election result data. Pritzker lost McHenry County by 12,000 votes...
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