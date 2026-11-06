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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy over debts from crash, alleged assault
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, claiming $3.5 million in debts, most of it connected to civil litigation involving his high-speed crash in Texas and allegations of assault by a former girlfriend. The filing made Wednesday in Texas lists $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in...