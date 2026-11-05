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Chicago voters overwhelmingly support gunshot detection technology
By Charlie Wojciechowski,8 days ago
A question on Tuesday’s ballot is breathing new life into the debate over the use of gunshot detection technology. Following a decision by Mayor Brandon Johnson to end the use of ShotSpotter technology in the city, voters were asked an advisory referendum question in Tuesday's election over whether such technology should resume being used.
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