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Bears' injury report includes Kyle Monangai, Grady Jarrett updates
By James Neveau,7 days ago
The Chicago Bears practiced at Halas Hall Thursday as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their injury report was a mix of good and bad news. For the second consecutive day, the Bears placed a player on injured reserve, as running back Zavier Scott will head to IR with a thumb injury. He joins Kentavius Street on IR after he was shelved with a knee injury, and he further tests the Bears' depth at running back.