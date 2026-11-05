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Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during war, court documents show
By Michael Kunzelman, Rebecca SantanaSafiyah Riddle,7 days ago
President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran on deporting Iranians even as the war there dragged on, court documents obtained by The Associated Press show. The court documents unsealed Thursday show the Republican administration as recently as mid-October said it had plans to deport the Iranians through an...