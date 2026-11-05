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Bears fans could face parking nightmare as strike threatens Soldier Field lots
By Keely Arthur,7 days ago
Could a parking strike affect Bears fans heading to Sunday night's game at Soldier Field?. As the Bears take on the Buccaneers, another battle could unfold off the field. Teamsters Local 727 told NBC Chicago there will be no parking at Soldier Field, warning that fans could face a picket line if the stadium parking operator brings in nonunion workers.