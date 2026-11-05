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Infant becomes first child to die from measles in Wisconsin since 1990
By James Neveau,5 days ago
Wisconsin health officials say an infant has died amid an outbreak of measles in the southwest part of the state. According to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the infant’s death is the first death of a child in connection to the virus since at least 1990, and it comes amid one of the state’s worst measles outbreaks in decades.