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Alligator strolls into bagel shop, startling the owner: ‘Never in a million years'
By Julia Elbaba,4 days ago
A pint-sized intruder sauntered into a North Carolina bagel shop and gave the owner a big scare. Surveillance video from Bagel Dock Express in Southport showed a 3-foot-long alligator wandering inside the shop. The reptile entered through an open back door and made its way through the stockroom and kitchen before arriving near the front counter, startling the shop's owner.