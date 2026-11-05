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Paraguay President Santiago Peña resigns following bank collapse
By Isabel DebreEmilio Sanabria,4 days ago
Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned Thursday, days after the nation's central bank seized Ueno Bank, a major digital lender with close ties to his government. Peña announced his resignation in a video posted to X, saying he was stepping down to preserve the country’s stability and democratic institutions as massive protests rocked the capital, Asuncion, for a third day and lawmakers debated the president's impeachment.
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