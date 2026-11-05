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Flights in Europe make emergency landings after being diverted due to bomb threats
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said. The incidents followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and in one case a military escort. More than a dozen flights from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid,...