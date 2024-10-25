Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Chicago

    Who will win the World Series? Fans and experts are divided on Yankees-Dodgers showdown

    By Michael Duarte,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    World Series predictionsNew York YankeesBaseball fan loyaltiesWorld SeriesBaseball historyDodger nation

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    When is Dodgers-Yankees Game 2? See start time, TV channel
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    What time does the World Series start? Full game schedule, TV channel and more
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Freddie Freeman hits walk-off grand slam as Dodgers take Game 1 from Yankees
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Illinois' 1st ever ‘indoor slide park' opens in Chicago suburb
    NBC Chicago2 days ago
    33-year-old mortician doesn't fear death and is ‘wildly happy' earning $87,000 a year: I haven't ‘gone home sad a single day'
    NBC Chicago20 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Lizzo pokes fun at Ozempic allegations with Halloween costume
    NBC Chicago15 hours ago
    Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at 25
    NBC Chicago14 hours ago
    Guide to Illinois vs. No. 1 Oregon in Big Ten football showdown
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    What happened to Chicago rapper Lil Durk? A look at his arrest and the charges he faces
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    New details released on what led to arrest of Chicago rapper Lil Durk
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Simone Biles addresses ‘the mental toll' caused by backlash towards husband Jonathan Owens
    NBC Chicago20 hours ago
    Dunkin's Spider Donut is the internet's newest ‘diva'
    NBC Chicago16 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Be mean to me, ChatGPT: People are turning to AI chatbots for ‘tough love' and motivation
    NBC Chicago1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy