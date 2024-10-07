Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Chicago

    Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

    By Julie Coleman,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Target right here'
    NBC Chicago23 hours ago
    Jim Cramer looks at Amazon and Apple and why it can be tough to sit on good stocks
    NBC Chicago23 hours ago
    Hard Rock chairman opens the door to a FanDuel or DraftKings partnership in Florida
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Weekly mortgage demand drops as interest rates hit the highest level since August
    NBC Chicago11 hours ago
    Remember the prescription drug shortages from last year? The problem hasn't gone away
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Amazon same-day prescription delivery expanding to nearly half of US in 2025
    NBC Chicago7 hours ago
    GM expects 2025 earnings to be similar to this year's despite industry headwinds
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Out of Stock: Examining America's drug shortage crisis
    NBC Chicago21 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Spirit Halloween to open 10 new ‘Spirit Christmas' stores catering to holiday shoppers
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Life spans are growing but ‘health spans' are shrinking. What that means for your money
    NBC Chicago8 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    How Siete Foods went from selling tortillas at a gym to being acquired by PepsiCo for $1.2B
    NBC Chicago9 hours ago
    ‘It goes against all logic': Among the young and wealthy, cautious investors hold more crypto
    NBC Chicago2 days ago
    Amazon's ex-retail boss Dave Clark launches new startup to solve supply chain ‘Franken-software'
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Chipotle's Boorito deal is back for Halloween: Here are all the details
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    New Zealand central bank slashes rates by 50 basis points in second straight rate cut
    NBC Chicago21 hours ago
    Pioneers in artificial intelligence win the Nobel Prize in physics
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    PepsiCo trims revenue outlook as North American snacking, key international markets lag
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post7 days ago
    As interest rates fall, it's a ‘fantastic time' to revisit bonds, advisor says — here's why
    NBC Chicago7 hours ago
    Boeing delivers 33 jets in September but strike impact looms
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Slotmaker Aristocrat works to protect its IP while moving to a digital future
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Bayer shares drop 7% after U.S. court says it will review Monsanto case
    NBC Chicago9 hours ago
    Ambient AI might be listening in on your next doctor's appointment: What it is, and what it means for patients
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    How one startup is making cleaner asphalt by decarbonizing natural gas
    NBC Chicago1 day ago
    Group says oil storage mandates could lead to artificial shortages and higher gas prices in CA
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy