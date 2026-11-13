Three teens were taken into custody and two stolen guns were recovered following an investigation into items stolen from vehicles, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police say a 15-year-old boy from Neenah was arrested for alleged theft of a firearm after investigators located him during a traffic stop in Hortonville on Wednesday.

Two 13-year-old boys from Appleton were also located Wednesday. Police said the two stolen handguns from Oshkosh were recovered during contact with the teens in Appleton. Charges against the two 13-year-olds are pending as the investigation continues.

Police say the investigation stems from several recent car break-ins in Oshkosh. On Monday, a resident reported a loaded handgun stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of W. 9th Avenue. Earlier in November, another resident reported a loaded handgun stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Fairview Street.