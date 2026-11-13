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3 teens in custody after stolen guns recovered
By NBC 26 Staff,10 days ago
Three teens were taken into custody and two stolen guns were recovered following an investigation into items stolen from vehicles, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.
Police say a 15-year-old boy from Neenah was arrested for alleged theft of a firearm after investigators located him during a traffic stop in Hortonville on Wednesday.
Two 13-year-old boys from Appleton were also located Wednesday. Police said the two stolen handguns from Oshkosh were recovered during contact with the teens in Appleton. Charges against the two 13-year-olds are pending as the investigation continues.
Police say the investigation stems from several recent car break-ins in Oshkosh. On Monday, a resident reported a loaded handgun stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of W. 9th Avenue. Earlier in November, another resident reported a loaded handgun stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Fairview Street.