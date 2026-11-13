Free agent first baseman Jake Bauers has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to Jeff Passan.

Bauers, 31, has spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

During the regular season for Milwaukee, he appeared in 144 games and had a .266 batting average, .873 OPS and 86 RBIs.

In the postseason, he had 10 walks and a .622 OPS with six RBIs for the Brewers on the way to the World Series championship.

Watch below: Jake Bauers talks about World Series win

Jake Bauers talking about World Series win

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