When students at Trinity Lutheran School leave for winter break, they won't be coming back.

The Menasha school is set to close in the middle of the academic year, leaving about 40 students and their families searching for somewhere else to finish the school year.

For parent Nikki James, the news was difficult to process.

"It was just like you're numb, shocked. Like, it's almost like it wasn't real," James said. "Like, the carpet was ripped out from under you and you just fell."

Parents and students were invited to a meeting organized by the school's principal and teachers, where parents were told the school would close in January.

James said the decision means children will be pulled away from familiar teachers and routines with little time for families to make other arrangements.

"It's devastating because now children are being ripped up from their routines, from their teachers, things they know," James said. "And we're in the process of trying to find a new school now."

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Trinity Lutheran School in Menasha to close midyear

Parents question communication surrounding closure

Parents James and Diann Miller say their frustration is not only with the closure itself, but also with how they learned about it.

Miller said families did not receive warnings about a potential midyear closure when they registered their children for the school year.

"They did not notify us in our registration packets. They did not notify us in our registration days," Miller said.

Miller also said families had not received an explanation directly from the board in the days following the meeting.

"We have not heard anything from the board itself," Miller said. "We have gotten no official notice. The only thing that we are hearing is what's on the news."

She said the lack of warning is particularly difficult for families now trying to find openings at other schools during an academic year that is already underway.

"And a lot of places don't have a lot of room," Miller said. "They're full."

Trinity points to major financial shortfall

Church President Dave Collingwood told NBC26 that leaders have been examining the school's finances since February 2025.

In a news release provided to NBC26, Trinity said school expenses during the 2025-26 fiscal year totaled approximately $691,000, compared with approximately $145,000 in income. That amounts to an annual operating shortfall of nearly $546,000, or approximately $10,500 per week.

Trinity acknowledged the effect the closure will have on its families and employees in the statement:

"We recognize the heartbreak and uncertainty this creates for children, parents, teachers, and staff. Trinity School has been much more than a place of learning; it has been a community built on faith, friendships, care, and shared memories. We are deeply grateful to the educators and staff who have given so much of themselves to serve our children and families."Collingwood called the decision heartbreaking and said families who have already paid tuition for the spring semester will be reimbursed.

Some parents say they wish they had been told about the financial problems sooner and given the opportunity to try to help.

Miller said donors have since expressed interest in contributing money, while another community school has offered to help.

"Even if we ask donors to step forward and help, why are we not being given that chance?" Miller said.

James expressed a similar frustration, saying parents could have pursued fundraising efforts if they had known the severity of the situation sooner.

"We would have been willing to try to save the school," James said. "We would have fundraised. We would have asked donors, we would have started GoFundMe."

Families now face a midyear transition

For the students, the financial and communication questions ultimately lead to a much more immediate problem: figuring out where they will go to school after winter break.

James' son, Yisrael, is among the students preparing for that change.

"Friends, it's just gonna be a new routine," Yisrael said. "It's not going to be the same."

He also pointed to the timing of the closure.

"It's in the middle of the year too," he said.

For Miller, a single mother of two, the short timeline has made an already difficult announcement more frustrating.

"I'm a low-income mom. I'm a single mom of two beautiful children, and there are so many opportunities that I could have had to provide a better education for my children had they been upfront," Miller said.

"But instead, they took from me. They took from us. They took from the families."