Along West 10th Avenue sits Jeff's on Rugby, a local restaurant known for its fish frys and cocktails. The owners, Austin and Jen Gross, were recently named Neighborhood Heroes by a group called Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods.

The couple was recognized for their work protecting their neighbors after a string of break-ins were reported.

"We're kind of surprised," Austin Gross said. "I mean it was just a little gesture in the neighborhood over here, but it was nice to hear. It was nice to see that people noticed."

"This has always been a very safe neighborhood, and then recently people have been breaking into cars," Jen Gross said. "They stole, I think, two cars. They attempted a third, and they broke into several homes. I think they got a hold of guns."

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Oshkosh couple honored for fighting neighborhood crime with cameras

Oshkosh Police say car break-ins have become an issue in the city. Last month, two teenagers were arrested following a string of vehicle thefts.

In response, the Gross family bought more than 30 security cameras, spending over $1,000.

"This was [Austin'] idea. He was tired of our neighborhood being bullied by crime and having nowhere to go with it," Jen said. "We're buying cameras and we're going to help our neighborhood."

The couple believes break-ins have gone down since, adding to their belief that the investment was worth it.

Liz Last, the executive director of Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, said this is the fourth annual event for Neighborhood Heroes. She explained why her organization believes it's important to congratulate people like the Grosses.

"Well, we believe that there are some really amazing people in Oshkosh," Last said, "So we set aside this night every year to lift them up and kind of showcase all of the amazing things people are doing for their neighbors and their community."

The celebration gala for these Neighborhood Heroes, held at Venue 404 on Main Street, will continue to support other neighborhood associations in the area.

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