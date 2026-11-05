Infant dies in Wisconsin's first measles death since 1990

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that an infant has died from measles, marking the first death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in the southwestern part of the state.

In an effort to protect the privacy of the child and the family, DHS says it will not release any additional information about the death.

The death is the first of its kind in Wisconsin since 1990.

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson. "Any death of a child is a tragedy, and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease."

DHS is encouraging people to protect themselves and their communities with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is 97% effective at preventing the disease when two doses are administered. Wisconsinites can check their vaccination records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

As of Tuesday, Wisconsin DHS has reported 431 measles cases across 13 counties so far this year.