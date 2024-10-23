Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

    Heads up, drivers: Changes coming to downtown Green Bay parking

    By MacLeod Hageman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FluiB_0wINpNT200

    Some big changes are coming to downtown Green Bay when it comes to parking.

    "Into (20)25, we'll start getting serious into parking meters, re-introducing them into the Broadway District of downtown," Green Bay Public Works Director of Parking & Operations Chris Pirlot said.

    Pirlot says city leaders have decided to bring back parking meters to the city's west side, but it'll likely happen after the NFL Draft and once business owners get established in the new Public Market.

    "The downtown market is a big deal that's going on right now. They're redeveloping that building. The NFL Draft is coming up. So, you don't want to upset the apple cart too hard right now," Pirlot said.

    That's not the only change coming to downtown parking.

    Starting in the new year, people will be able to park at meters for longer than two hours.

    But, Lions Mouth book store owner, Amy Mazzariello, says the two-hour maximum is better for business.

    "I think for the most part our customer base is here for 30 minutes to an hour. Two hours is I think sufficient for getting your lunch or shopping or whatnot done," Mazzariello said.

    In the meantime, other people who work in the downtown, like The Creamery server Kayla Sell, say the parking situation is already a struggle.

    "It's really discouraging. You're at negative before you even walk in the door. To clock in, you've already spent money. I don't like it. We don't like it," Sell said.

    After the two-hour max is lifted in the new year, people will be able to park at meters for as long as they want, but it'll cost more: $1 for the first and second hour, $2 for the third and fourth hour, and then $3 for the fifth hour.

    People who work in the downtown area like Sell say they'll likely continue parking in one of the parking garages or parking lot, simply because it'll still be less expensive.

    "It is about $8 a day, usually three days during the week we have to pay. It's free on weekends. So, $100 a month and $1,200 a year," Sell added.

    Pirlot said they decided to lift the two-hour max at meters because the city is down 40% parking occupancy from before the pandemic, and more people have been asking to park longer in the street.

    He says the system they've come up with might not make everyone happy, but it's a compromise for business owners and people visiting and working in downtown Green Bay.

    "Curbside parking is still intended to be for short-term turnover and convenience to that business in front of where you're parking, but if you want to park longer, it's a decision you're going to have to make," Pirlot said.

    Related Search

    Green BayParking meter changesNfl draft impactDowntown Green BayBroadway districtAmy Mazzariello

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Schmeets Karen
    1d ago
    A lot of this keeps morons from just parking wherever the heck they want to.
    JonnyH
    1d ago
    Money grubbing city hall politicians, it’s never enough for these people. Not very well thought out, people will make their choices and decide to take their business elsewhere.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ride The Amtrak Through The Wisconsin River Valley For Just $13
    familydestinationsguide.com4 days ago
    Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office uncovers 'horrific' deer poaching scheme
    NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay13 days ago
    UPDATE: The Packers organization presents new offer to the city
    NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay2 days ago
    Is it safe? Green Bay dentist speaks out against fluoride after court ruling
    NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay9 days ago
    Packers could cut ties with disappointing $52 million veteran starter, per insider
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Robert Saleh Has Already Landed New Coaching Job In The NFL
    The Spun1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    'A place for everything': Inside Pulaski's family-run haunted house
    NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay7 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Robert Logan ('77 Sunset Strip' and 'The Wilderness Family'): A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy