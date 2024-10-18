Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

    Made in Wisconsin: Family-owned Palermo's Pizza approaches $1 billion in sales

    By Tom Durian,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bva1o_0wCJS5hK00

    Pretty much everyone loves pizza. Made in Wisconsin visits the nearly billion-dollar business in Milwaukee that has been serving up frozen pies for decades. Palermo’s Pizza transitioned from an Italian restaurant to a frozen pizza manufacturer in the late '70s and hasn’t looked back since.

    Inside the Palermo’s headquarters in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley, there’s a flurry of activity as 500,000 pizzas are made every day. From the local ingredients to the imported Italian ovens, it’s all part of the Fallucca family recipe, dating back to their roots in Sicily.

    Third-generation family member Nick Fallucca, who is in management at the company today, took me on a tour, pointing out the artisan crust line used for some of their pizzas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ua0k9_0wCJS5hK00 TMJ4
    Third-generation family member Nick Fallucca is in management at the company today.

    "You take an individual dough ball and roll it down into an oval first and then into a round," Fallucca said. I asked if they are meant to be perfect circles. Fallucca said, "No, this line is designed to be artisan. So, basically, if you’re hand-stretching at home, your pizza is never going to be perfectly round." He also emphasized the importance of the crust. "The crust is the most important thing. I mean, that’s the base—that’s where you get your texture, your flavor. It’s definitely the most important part."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moqhD_0wCJS5hK00 TMJ4

    Once the base of the pizza is made and baked, it’s down the line for homemade sauce and, of course, Wisconsin cheese and all the toppings. Then it’s off to the flash freezer, packaging, and to your local grocery store.

    Watch: Take a tour of Palermo's Pizza with Tom Durian:

    Made in Wisconsin: Family-owned Palermo's Pizza approaches $1 billion in sales

    Palermo’s pizzas are available across the country and in parts of Europe and Asia. Giacomo Fallucca, who started working in his parents’ restaurant as a kid, is now the CEO of the company and focused on expansion. In the beginning, pizzas were made in the restaurant basement. Palermo’s now operates out of a nearly 250,000-square-foot building in the Menomonee Valley.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KV6Yb_0wCJS5hK00 TMJ4
    Giacomo Fallucca, who started working in his parents’ restaurant as a kid, is now the CEO of the company.

    I asked Giacomo if they ever imagined the business would grow to what it is today. "Not until our first planning process," Giacomo said. "From that point on, it changed the trajectory of our company—how we looked at the business, how we looked at our people, what was important." He says the next goal is reaching a billion dollars in sales, which may come very soon.

    The Falluccas say they are constantly evolving the company and its offerings. When I asked where they go for inspiration, they said Italy and the pizzerias around Milwaukee. "We look to the restaurants first... I love Zaffiro’s, I love Calderone, I love Brute sourdough."

    Palermo’s has expanded beyond pizza, acquiring Milwaukee’s own Funky Fresh Spring Rolls in 2022. They currently have production facilities in the Menomonee Valley, West Milwaukee, and Jefferson.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    ii2cu
    1d ago
    Go read the ingredients on the back of one of their pizzas. You’d have to have a higher I.Q. than Einstein to figure out the list of 35 Frankenstein laboratory chemicals that make that crap a food source, which it is NOT. Think I’m giving you the Biden ? Go check.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA9 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Green Bay doctor sharing life-saving skills with surgeons in Bolivia
    NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Josh Shapiro hits Trump with foul-mouthed plea to stop putting down USA
    Raw Story2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Sewage pumped into river for more than three weeks
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy